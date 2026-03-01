The Ohio State Buckeyes further boosted the resume they are going to present on Selection Sunday.

On Sunday, Ohio State basketball scored a major win by taking down the No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers to the tune of an 82-74 score at the Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

The huge victory also prompted Ohio State basketball fans at home to storm the court, as seen in this video shared on social media by Connor Lemons of Land-Grant Holy Land.

Court storm in Columbus after Ohio State beats No. 8 Purdue. You can send the fine to Ross Bjork, I'm sure he'll take it. pic.twitter.com/IzA7ULV7hW — Connor Lemons (@lemons_connor) March 1, 2026

Storming the court is a tradition like no other in college sports, but it's also constantly raised concerns about the safety of the players, coaches, staff and fans.

Ohio State basketball head coach Jake Diebler has no problem with the celebration, as long as no one gets hurt.

“As long as we can get the other team off the floor safely, then yeah, I'm all for our students coming out there and celebrating with us. The @BuckeyeNutHouse [student section] was great,” Diebler said, via Lemons.

The win against Purdue prevented a three-game losing streak for the Buckeyes, and more importantly, gave their March Madness hopes a big shot in the arm.

After going winless in its first six games against ranked opponents in the 2025-26 college basketball season, Ohio State has gone 2-1 in its last three outings versus Top 25 programs.

The Buckeyes defeated the then-No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers at home on Feb. 17 before losing two games in a row to the then-No. 15 Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing and to the Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City.

With an 18-11 overall record and 10-8 slate in Big Ten play, Ohio State basketball will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions in University Park on the road this coming Wednesday before its home finale on Saturday versus the Indiana Hoosiers.