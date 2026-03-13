Jake Diebler didn't hold back on the prospects of the Ohio State Buckeyes squad taking on the Michigan Wolverines in the next round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Diebler is going through the third season of his head coaching career with the Buckeyes. He was initially an assistant coach before taking over the job during the 2023-24 campaign, never looking back since.

Diebler made significant progress since his first year, leading Ohio State to its first 20-win campaign under his leadership. He now looks to lead them to a deep run in the conference tournament, having them face Michigan in the quarterfinals after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the third round. The third-year coach provided his thoughts on the upcoming matchup after the win, per reporter Grant Kincaid. Ohio State lost both of this season's duels against Michigan by double-digits.

“It's another big opportunity for us. We're used to playing big, meaningful games. This one going against the team up north hits a little different. I’ve said that from day one,” Diebler said.

How Jake Diebler, Ohio State played against Iowa

Jake Diebler has helped Ohio State get solid wins throughout the regular season, even getting ranked wins in conference play. However, they will need a lot to go their way to get consideration for an At-Large bid for the NCAA Tournament.

The Buckeyes had to grind their way to the win, edging past Iowa by a 72-69 score. Four players scored in double-digits in the victory. Bruce Thornton led the way with 24 points, six rebounds and three assists. Christoph Tilly came next with 16 points and four rebounds, John Mobley Jr. had 12 points and three assists, while Amare Bynum provided 11 points and four rebounds.

Ohio State improved to a 21-11 overall record on the season, having gone 12-8 in its Big Ten matchups. They secured the eighth seed in the conference tournament, which allowed them to get a bye to the third round.

Following their win over Iowa, the Buckeyes will look forward to the quarterfinals. They take on the top-seeded and No. 3 Michigan Wolverines on March 13 at 12 p.m. ET.