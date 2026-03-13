With March Madness here, there is no question that the biggest surprise this year was Miami (OH). They embarked on a historic 28-0 record before losing 87-83 in an upset to UMass in the MAC Conference Tournament on Thursday.

As a result, the Redhawks are now at 31-1.

After the game, UMass head coach Frank Martin made a passionate plea for Miami (OH) to be selected in the NCAA Tournament, per The Field of 68. If Miami (OH) isn't selected, Martin didn't mince words.

“It’d be an embarrassment (if they didn’t make it),” Martin said. “It would be a complete embarrassment if this league doesn’t get two teams in.”

Frank Martin on Miami Ohio’s at-large bid: “It’d be an embarrassment (if they didn’t make it). It would be a complete embarrassment if this league doesn’t get two teams in.”pic.twitter.com/jSlBv0gJfh — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 12, 2026

According to CBS Sports, the Redhawks have a 72% chance of making the NCAA Tournament. In all likelihood, they would be considered an 11th seed.

It goes without saying that the Redhawks have made their mark this season, regardless. Before Thursday, they remained the only undefeated team in men's college basketball.

Altogether, the Redhawks have made the NCAA Tournament 17 times in program history. The first appearance in the tournament was in 1953, when they lost in the first round. Their most recent tournament appearance was in 2007, when they reached the first round and lost to Oregon 58-56.

The farthest the Redhawks have gotten in the NCAA Tournament was the Sweet 16 in 1999, when they lost to Kentucky 58-43.

Meanwhile, UMass is now 17-15 and 7-11 in the MAC. Martin has been the head coach since 2022. With the win, UMass needs to win the conference tournament in order to secure an automatic bid.