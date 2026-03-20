AJ Dybantsa's run in the NCAA Tournament did not last long after BYU was upset by Texas, 79-71, at Moda Center on Thursday despite his game-high 35 points.

The No. 6 Cougars attempted to rally in the second half after trailing by nine points at halftime. The No. 11 Longhorns, however, stood their ground. They will face No. 3 Gonzaga in the second round.

Dybantsa gave everything for BYU. He singlehandedly kept the team in the game, shooting 11-of-25 from the field and going 12-of-12 from the free-throw line. He added 10 rebounds, although he also committed five turnovers.

Despite their exit, the 19-year-old freshman said he has no regrets about playing for BYU, as shown in the video shared by The Field of 68.

“I love this place. I'm happy I chose here. I definitely made the right decision. I knew coming in that I made the right decision ever since my visit. With the coaching staff, the family atmosphere, talking with the academic adviser, everything about this place, I'm just happy,” said Dybantsa in the postgame conference.

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“As far as the season, it's tough dealing with that type of adversity, but I'd rather do it with nobody else.”

Fans will be sad to see Dybantsa go. He will most likely enter his name in this year's NBA draft, where he is projected to be a top-three pick, along with Cameron Boozer of Duke and Darryn Peterson of Kansas.

Many were excited when Dybantsa committed to BYU, and he did not disappoint, bringing attention and excitement that the program has not seen since the time of Jimmer Fredette.

Dybantsa, who broke a long-standing record of Kevin Durant, topped the nation in scoring with 25.3 points on top of 6.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.1 steals.