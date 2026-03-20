Few are aware that New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and former NBA star Andre Iguodala have known each other for years.

These days, Brunson is having a stellar stint with the Knicks, while Iguodala is enjoying his retirement after a 19-year career.

Iguodala started with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2004 after they drafted him as the No. 9 pick. In 2006, the team added Brunson's dad, Rick Brunson, to the preseason roster. That was when the lives of the younger Brunson and Iguodala got intertwined.

On the “Roomates Show,” the 29-year-old Brunson recalled a story when he was rebounding for the 76ers during a shootaround, and he accidentally pissed off Iguodala.

“Here’s how I think: If the ball goes to the hoop and you see where that ball came from, you pass it back to the person who made that shot,” said the lefty guard.

“So I’m pretty sure you made a shot, and I’m thinking, ‘Right back to him.' You looked away for a second, and boom, hit him in the head, hit you in the head. I went, ‘Oh s***.’ You were hot. You didn’t look back at me. He was hot. I was scared s***less.”

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Iguodala said he does not remember that it happened, but he was amused by Brunson's story.

The elder Brunson, who is an assistant coach on the Knicks, was cut from the final roster that year. Iguodala, meanwhile, had a breakout campaign, averaging 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and five assists.

Twelve years later, in a full-circle moment, Iguodala, who was then with the Golden State Warriors, played against the younger Brunson for the first time when the latter was a rookie on the Dallas Mavericks.