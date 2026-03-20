March Madness added a second major upset involving a mid-major Thursday. VCU basketball left North Carolina fans in shambles by pulling off the comeback upset. The Rams even trailed by 19 points at one point before stunning the Tar Heels 71-64.

Is this the biggest comeback though in NCAA Tournament history?

NCAA Director of Media Coordination David Worlock revealed some history the Rams hit.

“VCU's rally from 19 points down (56-37 with 13:50 remaining) is the sixth biggest comeback in tournament history, and is the second biggest second-half deficit ever,” Worlock posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

This also means the VCU upset sits behind behind Nevada's 22-point rally against Cincinnati in the 2018 tournament.

“The record is 25 (BYU vs. Iona in the 2012 First Four),” Worlock added.

How joyous was VCU after stunning North Carolina?

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Reactions were euphoric from the players. But what about head coach Phil Martelli Jr.?

The son of the legendary St. Joseph's University head coach reminded CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson that VCU executed a similar comeback. And against an NCAA Tournament team nonetheless.

“Our second game of the year, we're down 17 against Utah State, came all the way back to tie it, like that's just who this group has been,” Martelli said, which was still an 80-77 Aggies win early in the season.

The Rams are no stranger to toppling Power Four teams. They beat another Atlantic Coast Conference representative in Virginia Tech on Nov. 28. Of course Rams fans recall the 2011 season, which saw VCU's first and only Final Four run.

However, Thursday marked VCU's first round one victory since the 2016 tournament when Will Wade led the team. VCU also joins Miami (OH) and High Point as mid-majors beating a P4 foe in the first round of the '26 tourney.