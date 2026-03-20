Texas basketball almost didn't even make it into the NCAA Tournament, but the selection committee gave the Longhorns one last chance to prove they belonged by putting it in the First Four. Texas did just that, taking down NC State to advance to the Round of 64 against AJ Dybantsa and BYU.

Slowing Dybantsa down has been a near-impossible task for even the best teams in the country, and Texas was no different on Thursday in Portland. During the first half, Texas head coach Sean Miller already knew it was going to be a long day against the potential No. 1 pick.

https://twitter.com/CBBKings/status/2034785262887162219

“I don't think we can,” Miller said bluntly when asked how he planned on slowing Dybantsa down. “We have to do the best job we can, and we can't accumulate fouls that aren't gonna allow our team to be the best that we can be. We're trying hard, I'm not giving in, but there's just very little you can do with that right there.”

Article Continues Below

Dybantsa finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds, carrying the BYU offense like he has ever since Richie Saunders went down with a season-ending knee injury. He showed once again why he is a potential top pick in the NBA Draft, despite facing constant double teams from Texas all night long.

While Miller couldn't figure out how to stop Dybantsa, he did figure out how to get his team over the finish line. Texas played a stellar first half on offense and survived a late BYU rally to get a 79-71 win and advance to the Round of 32.

While Dybantsa got his numbers, Miller's squad forced him into a ho-hum 11-for-25 shooting day and five turnovers, so the Longhorns defense got its fair share of wins over the former five-star recruit.

Texas will take on the winner of Gonzaga and Kennesaw State in the second round, so it will have no shortage of star power to handle once again if it's Gonzaga big man Graham Ike standing between it and the Sweet 16. However, Texas will know if it can topple Dybantsa, it can beat just about anyone.