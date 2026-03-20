Darryn Peterson fuels NBA Draft intrigue for the 2026 version of March Madness. The Kansas basketball star freshman ranks as the No. 1 NBA prospect in the East Regional. Does that mean Friday becomes the start of his final NCAA Tournament even though it's his first?

Peterson addressed his future but also the criticism he's received ahead of KU's round one debut. The latter surfaced with Peterson dealing with cramps and late season injuries that prevent him from finishing games. That aspect has scouts and fans believing he won't land first overall should he enter the draft.

He immediately got asked inside Viejas Arena in San Diego: How do you block out the noise?

“I think I've been doing it all year. Just focus on what I can control, and that's being a great teammate for my teammates. And just doing whatever I can to help my team win,” he told reporters Thursday.

Darryn Peterson discusses ‘dream' of playing in March Madness with Kansas

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Again, Peterson's CBB future is at play ahead of facing Cal Baptist. He'll receive new scrutiny now that KU is in win or go home mode. How's he approaching his first taste of the 68-team gauntlet?

“Just trusting the work,” Peterson began. “I feel like this is my destiny, like, my purpose in life. I've been hooping my whole life. So nothing really changed.”

He's giddy about heading to a stage countless of Jayhawk legends have experienced.

“I'm super excited [about March Madness]. This is something I've dreamed of since I was a little kid. To be a part of it this year is huge for me and my family,” Peterson said.

His Jayhawks are a 14.5-point favorite to eliminate the Western Athletic Conference champs per FanDuel Sportsbook. They have the final game of Friday for the East regional.