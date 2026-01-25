BYU freshman AJ Dybantsa manifested a historic performance on Saturday in the Cougars' 91-78 victory over rival Utah at the Marriott Center in Provo. The 6-foot-9 forward scored 43 points, grabbed six rebounds, and added three assists, setting a new BYU record for points scored by a freshman and surpassing Danny Ainge's 48-year-old mark of 36 points set in 1977.

Dybantsa's shooting was highly efficient, as he connected on 15-of-24 field-goal attempts, including 4-of-5 from beyond the arc, and went 9-of-10 from the free-throw line. He scored 24 points in the second half alone, including a thunderous dunk with 2:33 left to consecrate the Cougars' fifth conference win of the season. He scored or assisted on 11 of BYU's 18 second-half baskets, showcasing his ability to carry the team during crucial stretches.

Beyond Dybantsa’s historic effort, Saturday stood as an epochal day in college basketball. For the first time in at least 20 years, three freshmen scored 40 or more points on the same day. Illinois' Keaton Wagler cajoled 46 points against No. 4 Purdue, and Houston's Kingston Flemings dropped 42 points against No. 12 Texas Tech, joining Dybantsa on an unprecedented day for freshmen. Moreover, Duke's Cameron Boozer also scored 32 points and Arkansas' Darius Acuff fashioned 31, making it five freshmen reaching 30 or more points on Saturday.

Reflecting on the talent of his peers, Dybantsa praised the 2026 freshman class:

“I feel like we have a crazy class. I think we have one of the best classes in recent years.”

BYU freshman forward, AJ Dybantsa, says this freshman class is crazy after learning he was one of three to put up 40+ points in the same day.

Current mock drafts project the top seven picks of the 2026 NBA Draft to come from this freshman class, with Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, and Boozer regarded as generational talents. Dybantsa, who expressed his desire to be the No. 1 overall selection, is renowned as a top-three pick.

Before Saturday, Dybantsa was averaging 22.5 points on 54.7% shooting from the field, but he had struggled in recent outings, including a 13-point game versus the Red Raiders. Against the Utes, he displayed improved three-point accuracy, raising his season percentage from 30.2% to 34% after going 3-of-4 from distance. His true shooting percentage in this contest was 75%.

Dybantsa's career-high performance also positions him among the highest-scoring freshmen in Big 12 history, behind only Trae Young and Michael Beasley in single-game output. He now prepares for a major test on Monday against undefeated, No. 1-ranked Arizona.