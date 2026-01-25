BYU basketball witnessed history out of AJ Dybantsa on Saturday night. The freshman dropped an astonishing 43 points on Utah — getting fans believing he locked up the top pick of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Dybantsa joined Houston freshman Kingston Flemings as Big 12 freshmen who scored 40+ in their games, a first in conference history.

Yet the BYU star received a “game for the ages” remark over the Fox Sports telecast.

ESPN analyst Paul Biancardi already believes Dybansta will go first overall including reminded his followers of his scouting report.

Dybantsa himself became honest about his epic record-breaking evening at Provo.

“To be honest, I was hot from the beginning. I was making a lot of shots I normally make, so I felt like it was going to be a good day,” he told Casey Jacobsen of Fox Sports after the game.

One team immediately urged to draft BYU's AJ Dybantsa

BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks to drive past Clemson Tigers forward Jake Wahlin (10) in the first half at Madison Square Garden.
Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images
The race for the top pick of the NBA Draft Lottery is intensifying.

Indiana, Sacramento and Brooklyn created a three-team race for the top. Yet one analyst urged the Kings to take in Dybantsa.

“The Sacramento Kings could use a player like AJ Dybantsa as they navigate this rebuild. Star potential,” Frankie Cartoscelli of Sactown 1140 AM posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter. “Looking like the real deal.”

Dybantsa's own head coach even believes he's coaching the top pick come June.

“I think he's hands down the clear-cut No. 1 pick in the NBA draft upcoming. And it was on full display tonight,” BYU head coach Kevin Young told reporters afterward.

The BYU freshman previously boosted his stock with a triple-double against Eastern Washington one month ago. He showed the nation he can score at will — and surpass the 40-point mark.