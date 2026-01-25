The BYU basketball team has a star in true freshman forward AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa put together one of the best performances of his college career on Saturday, scoring 43 points for the Cougars. BYU defeated the Utah basketball team, 91-78.

Following the game, BYU head coach Kevin Young made a bold declaration about his freshman.

“He's hands down the clear-cut No. 1 pick in the NBA draft upcoming, and it was on display tonight,” Young said, per ESPN. “He was doing it every which way.”

It was a special night for Dybantsa. Dybantsa set a freshman school scoring record, breaking the mark previously held by Danny Ainge.

“It feels good to break any record — if it was Danny's or not,” Dybantsa said. “I just thank my teammates for just giving me the ball in the right spots. God was on my side. I was hitting shots.”

This was the freshman's first 40 point game for the Cougars this season. Dybantsa is seen as a one and done college player. He is likely to be a lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, if he chooses to go pro following this season.

“He is a generational talent, and he showed what he's capable of tonight,” Utah coach Alex Jensen said of Dybantsa. “There's no telling how good he can get.”

Dybantsa wasn't the only freshman in NCAA basketball to pour in at least 40 points on Saturday. Illinois freshman Keaton Wagler scored 46 in a win for his team over Purdue.

BYU basketball next takes on no. 1 Arizona in a Big 12 showdown on Monday. The Cougars improved to 17-2 on the season, following the win over Utah.