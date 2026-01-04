Kansas basketball has one of the best draft prospects on its team this season, but he hasn't been on the court that much. Darryn Peterson has dealt with injury, and the team has been careful so far on how they utilize him. Peterson returned to the court against UCF after missing the past two with cramps, and the guard didn't miss a beat.

He finished the game with 26 points, and 23 of them came in the first half. Unfortunately, there wasn't much he could do in the second half because head coach Bill Self pulled him with 11 minutes remaining in the game.

Self revealed after the game why he sat Peterson for most of the second half.

“Darryn—who I wanted to put on a minutes restriction, that's what we had talked about…I really couldn't do it in the first half and we paid for it in the second half because obviously his legs started bothering him again,” Self said via Michael Swain.” So that was disappointing. We were going to do the minutes restriction around 24 minutes and he ended up playing about that but he played way too many in the first half. We were playing so poorly and he kept us in there.”

Article Continues Below

Kansas ended up losing the game, and Self noted that it was a bad day, and everything that could go wrong, went wrong.

The big question now is if Peterson will be available for the next game, as he continues to deal with cramps. It seemed like the plan was to put him on a minute restriction, but the problem was that they played him too much in the first half.

When Peterson is healthy and on the court, there's no doubt that he's one of the best scorers in college basketball right now.