It was a difficult start to the season for Creighton basketball. They opened up 5-5, leading to Creighton head coach Greg McDermott issuing a reality check to his team. They have started turning things around in conference play, and just took a win over Xavier, 94-93, with a game-winner you need to see to believe.

AUSTIN SWARTZ WINS IT FOR CREIGHTON OFF HIS OWN MISSED FREE THROW 😱🤯pic.twitter.com/27wnMHUmCm — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) January 22, 2026

With just 4.3 seconds left in the game, Xavier had made the comeback and had a two-point lead. They fouled Austin Swartz, who hit his first free throw. He had a chance to tie the game on his second free throw. The shot came up short. Swartz was able to snag his own rebound, pulled up, and hit a buzzer-beating shot to win the game.

Article Continues Below

It was a tight game throughout. The largest lead of the game was seven points by Creighton, and there were ten lead changes. Xavier's defense stepped up near the end of the game, as the team went on an 18-10 run, taking the lead. Still, Creighton would be able to pull off the miracle and get the win.

Swartz had a solid game in the victory over Xavier, scoring 16 points and adding four rebounds and a steal. Meanwhile, Josh Dix led the way for the Bluejays. He scored 19 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. The star of the day was playing for Xavier. Tre Carroll put up 29 points while shooting 12 of 14 from the field. He also added four rebounds, two assits and a steal in the victory. His effort came up short, though.

Creighton is now 12-8 and 6-3 in conference play. They will return to the court next Tuesday, as the Bluejays visit Marquette.