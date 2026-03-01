The Arizona Cardinals face some tough questions at the quarterback position in 2026. Kyler Murray's time in Arizona looks to be done as the Cardinals are already exploring their options ahead of NFL free agency. One surprising name has emerged as a potential fit thanks to his relationship with new head coach Mike LaFleur.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler explained that Rams QB Jimmy Garoppolo could be a free agent target for the Cardinals following the NFL Scouting Combine.

“Free agent Jimmy Garoppolo heading to Arizona is a strong option, too. The Cardinals have interest, and Mike LaFleur is considered very close with Garoppolo. “That's his guy,” a league source said. LaFleur can create a clean path to restart his quarterback room by adding at least one veteran and drafting a QB. That makes Murray and Brissett expendable, and the feeling in Indy is that Murray wants out of Arizona.”

Garoppolo has been a backup with the Rams for the past two seasons. That overlaps with LaFleur's tenure as LA's offensive coordinator. The close connection between Garoppolo and LaFleur could make him a priority for Arizona in free agency.

The Cardinals are also “intrigued” by the idea of trading for Bears QB Tyson Bagent. However, it is unclear if the Bears would actually move their backup quarterback.

Garoppolo did not see the field during the 2025 season. In 2024, he logged 334 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception in one game played.

But the Cardinals may not be alone in their quest to land Garoppolo.

Fowler also mentioned that both Los Angeles and Green Bay could also be landing spots for Jimmy G.

“Something to keep in mind with Garoppolo: He has one of the league's best QB2 jobs with the Rams, who would welcome him back. Joining Green Bay as a No. 2 is also an option,” Fowler concluded.

The Packers are set to lose Malik Willis to free agency, so they should be in the market for a backup quarterback. Matt LaFleur comes from the Sean McVay coaching tree, which naturally puts Green Bay a fit.

It will be exciting to see where Garoppolo eventually lands during NFL free agency.