On Sunday evening, the Atlanta Hawks will hit the floor to take on the Portland Trail Blazers, in search of their fourth straight victory. Jalen Johnson is on the injury report for this one, currently listed as questionable due to left hip flexor irritation. Here's everything we know about Johnson's injury and his playing status vs the Blazers.

Jalen Johnson's playing status vs the Blazers on Sunday

Given his questionable designation on the injury report, there is currently some doubt as to whether or not Jalen Johnson will be able to suit up for the Hawks on Sunday evening. Johnson suffered the hip flexor injury during a recent game against the Washington Wizards, leaving in the first half and not returning, before sitting out the next game for Atlanta, which was also against the Wizards.

Joining Johnson on the injury report for this one is shooting guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is questionable due to a left foot sprain, and also missed Atlanta's last game against Washington. Rookie Asa Newell is doubtful, as he is on assignment in the G League.

The Trail Blazers have yet to release their injury report, as they are on the second night of a back-to-back, having lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

As previously mentioned, the Hawks will be looking to pick up their fourth straight win in this one, although the streak hasn't occurred against the best of competition, with Atlanta knocking off the Wizards twice, and the Brooklyn Nets, over the run.

However, for a team that is desperately looking to claw back over the .500 mark, the Hawks will take wins any way they can get them.

If Johnson is unable to go, expect another big game from Jonathan Kuminga, who has impressed in his first two games in a Hawks uniform thus far.

The Hawks and Blazers are set to tip off at 6:00 pm ET.