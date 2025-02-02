The Duke basketball program came away with an 87-70 win over rival North Carolina on Saturday, and at halftime, former Duke player Jared McCain made it clear how happy he was that the game was going the Blue Devils' way.

“What up ESPN? We're at halftime at the Duke-UNC game, we're blowing them out right now,” Jared McCain said, via ACC Network. “It's great to be back in Cameron, I love it here. Hopefully, blow them out even more by 40, so let's keep going.”

Expand Tweet

Duke basketball had a 47-25 lead over North Carolina at halftime, and although McCain did not get the 40-point win that he was hoping for, the Blue Devils will gladly take a 17-point victory over the hated Tar Heels. McCain spent one year with Duke in 2023-24, helping the Blue Devils reach the Elite Eight before going to the NBA and being drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the Blue Devils, it was Kon Knueppel leading the way in scoring, with 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting, with five rebounds and five assists as well. Cooper Flagg scored 21 on 6-of-14 shooting, with eight rebounds and seven assists as well. Those two led the way for Duke, while Tyrese Proctor scored 17 and Sion James scored 13 as well. Duke moved to 19-2 overall, and remains the No. 2 team in the country. North Carolina's down season continues, as they fell to 13-10 overall.

For the rest of the way, Duke will likely be favored in each game. The only ranked opponent that Duke will play is No. 18 Illinois on Feb. 22. The Blue Devils will be heavy favorites in each of the ACC conference games left. They are currently undefeated in conference play at 11-0, and are one game ahead of the 10-1 Clemson team, with one game against the Tigers remaining on the schedule.

This Duke team has enough talent to make a serious national championship run, so it will be interesting to see how deep they go in March.