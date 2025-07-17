Just a few weeks after Damian Lillard was waived and stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks, the star point guard has found his way back to where it all started for him, signing with the Portland Trail Blazers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“BREAKING: Nine-time NBA All-Star Damian Lillard is finalizing a three-year, $42 million contract to return to the Portland Trail Blazers, sources tell ESPN. Deal is expected to include a player option in 2027-28 and a no-trade clause. A storybook reunion home for the 35-year-old,” Charania wrote.

There were several teams rumored to have interest in Lillard, but it looks like he valued going back to the Blazers, where he's had much of his success in the league.

After tearing his Achilles in the first round of the playoffs against the Indiana Pacers and then getting waived, there was uncertainty on whether Lillard would wait to sign with a team or immediately make a decision. In the end, it looked like he wanted to go back to what was familiar and where he had the most rapport.

“Lillard will use the 2025-26 season to rehabilitate a torn Achilles tendon, but a return to the franchise and Portland where his family and kids reside were of the ultimate importance. He also had multiple mid-level exception and minimum offers from NBA contenders,” Charania wrote.

Before being traded from the Bucks, Lillard was with the Blazers for 11 seasons, averaging 25.2 points and 6.7 assists with the team. He helped the Blazers get to the playoffs several times and also had some of his most iconic moments with the franchise, including two buzzer-beater 3-pointers to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Blazers fans should be excited for the return of Lillard, and the team probably won't rush him to return from his Achilles recovery. For now, his focus should be on getting back fully healthy.