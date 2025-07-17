The Los Angeles Chargers will now get up to speed with Tre Harris. After the prized 2025 NFL Draft pick ended his contract holdout.

The rookie wide receiver is officially on board. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed Thursday that the Ole Miss football standout will sign his rookie contract.

Harris' situation weighed on the mind of Charger fans and head coach Jim Harbaugh. The second-year Bolts leader Harbaugh even tried to be hip in describing Harris' negotiations.

“I hope it gets done sooner than later. That's facts, as the young people say,” Harbaugh told reporters Thursday.

Harris just five days ago brought this dilemma to light for second round selections. He became one of 30 out of 32 players representing that round who still remained unsigned, per Rapoport.

Harris now gets the opportunity to boost Harbaugh's offense with the Chargers already reporting for camp.

How Tre Harris fits Chargers' 2025 plans

Harbaugh isn't the only winner here with Harris now eligible to practice for camp. So is All-Pro quarterback Justin Herbert.

The veteran QB now gets a brand-new large and chiseled perimeter target to attack defenses with.

The Rebels star attacked defenses in tight spaces. His big-bodied presence handed him an advantage in plucking footballs away from cornerbacks. He brings the wing span and frame to give the Bolts a new physical downfield threat.

Harris heads to El Segundo as an outside wide receiver. That means lining up opposite of breakout 2024 rookie Ladd McConkey is in the works. Although Harbaugh could become convinced to line up both SEC star wideouts next to each other.

The 6-foot-2 WR's feet offers another strength. Harris shows rapid fire movements including in smaller passing windows. He's hit SEC defensive backs with jab steps to throw them off. Plus brings the speed to track down footballs.

The appeal of Tre Harris in one play: – Footwork, shoulder dip and burst on the release

– Speed and leverage to stack the DB

– Elite hands and ball tracking to make a difficult over the shoulder catch After Hunter, he has the most upside at WR in the class pic.twitter.com/4E5rbc72zk — Dynasty Zoltan (@DynastyZoltanFF) April 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

He needs to expand his route tree further to impact the Chargers, though. Ole Miss's spread scheme limited the number of routes each WR were given compared to the Chargers' playbook. While he's a willing blocker, Harris joins a team that's more run heavy — leading to fans wondering how many touches he'll really get per game.

Harris comes with past injury concerns. Which led to his draft fall. But the Chargers now will see him boost the offense.