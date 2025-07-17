Brionna Jones, the center for the Atlanta Dream, has yet another reason to celebrate this weekend. Jones has officially been named to replace injured Satou Sabally of the Mercury Phoenix in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. The league announced on Thursday that Jones will take Saballys precious roster space as she will not be able to play due to an ankle injury, which has left her out for quite some time now, and will also prevent her from participating in the highly anticipated event on July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Jones' selection marks the fourth WNBA All-Star appearance of her career and her first as a member of the Dream, after joining the Atlanta franchise this season. She replaces Sabally on Team Clark, one of the two squads set to compete in Saturday's showcase event. This marks the latest recognition in a standout campaign for Jones, who has helped Atlanta position itself among the league's top teams.

The center has delivered one of her most productive seasons, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game, all while shooting over 50 percent from the field. Her rebounding numbers put her in the WNBA's top five, and she ranks highly in multiple advanced statistical categories (win shares, offensive rating) – Jones has established a personal high as well this season for double-doubles at eight, demonstrating her importance to Atlanta's success as of the All-Star break.

Jones' All-Star nod also contributes to a milestone year for the Dream, with Atlanta having multiple players selected for the All-Star Game for the seventh time in franchise history. She joins All-Star starter Allisha Gray, while Rhyne Howard had been named a reserve earlier in the season before being ruled out with a knee injury. The All-Star Game also features events like the WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest and Kia Skills Challenge, so this weekend promises to be a celebration of the league's top talent.

