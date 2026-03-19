Duke basketball was in a battle against Siena in the first round of March Madness, but they were able to pull away with the 71-65 win. The Blue Devils had some key players step up, but the one player who deserves the spotlight is Cayden Boozer. He finished the game with 19 points, two rebounds, and five assists, and played 39 minutes.

When Duke needed their offense to get set, Boozer put the players in their place. When they needed to attack the rim, he made the right plays for himself and others. Head coach Jon Scheyer spoke highly about Boozer after the game and was proud of the way he has stepped up over this recent stretch of games.

“He's been terrific all year, and obviously, with Caleb [Foster] going down. His emergence even more has been terrific. We knew he had it in him 100%. “When it's the toughest, that's when [Cayden Boozer] is at his best, and I couldn't be more proud of him, Scheyer said.

Article Continues Below

"When it's the toughest, that's when [Cayden Boozer] is at his best." Jon Scheyer told @TracyWolfson he's proud of the way Cayden Boozer played in his very first NCAA Tournament game. pic.twitter.com/UjYhIaj7YH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

Duke was down double digits at halftime, and it was a surprise to many people, especially since they're one of the favorites to make a deep run in the tournament. They were able to lock in when the second half started, and chipped away at their deficit to finally take the lead and keep it until the buzzer sounded.

Duke has a tough group to go through in the tournament, and Siena was just the first step. TCU will be the next challenge for Duke, as they're set to face them on March 21.