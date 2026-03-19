Fans are not happy with Greg Gard's lack of postseason success following the Wisconsin Badgers' early exit from the 2026 NCAA Tournament in their loss to the High Point Panthers on Thursday afternoon.

The Badgers enjoyed a strong regular season as they reached the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. They racked up multiple wins over ranked squads, including No. 1 Michigan during the early portion of conference play.

However, they were unable to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as they suffered an 83-82 loss to High Point. This prompted fans to go social media to put Gard on blast, calling for his job in the process. Here are some of their reactions.

“All about matchups… they played a team that could score and shoot just like they can. Then they would have lost to Arkansas anyways. But, they got a brutal region with high point, Arkansas and Arizona. They could have upset teams like Virginia, UConn, Duke, Iowa ST who play slow,” one fan said.

“We’ve been saying this for years now. Gard is NOT the guy,” one remarked.

“Why don’t Wisconsin fans give him the same treatment Illinois fans give Brad? Genuine question,” one commented.

“Yup. He never was a good coach. He’s had some good players that have masked his weaknesses but the deficiencies always show up in March,” one replied.

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“For the good of the program, you'd think the guy would just resign🤪

Need new ideas, different approach, obviously,” a fan said.

What lies ahead for Greg Gard, Wisconsin

It was a disappointing ending to Greg Gard and the Wisconsin Badgers. They had championship aspirations as they made a solid case as a contender for the Final Four but fell through after the loss to High Point.

Wisconsin ends the season with a 24-11 overall record on the season, having gone 14-6 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished at sixth place in the conference standings, which allowed them to make the semifinals of the Big Ten Tourney and secure an At-Large bid.

The Badgers will hope for better success in the 2026-27 campaign.