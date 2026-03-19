The Wisconsin Badgers were upset by the High Point Panthers 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday. It was a tough loss that had Dan Katz, otherwise known as Barstool Big Cat, completely crashing out on social media.

Throughout the game, Big Cat was posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, expressing his thoughts and feelings about the contest. He displayed a wide range of emotions, starting with confidence but ending in misery.

One of the first posts the popular sports personality made was acknowledging that High Point is a good team. However, he felt confident that Wisconsin would be able to get the win. Early in the contest, at least.

“High Point is good. I’m not nervous, but I respect High Point,” said Big Cat.

Not too long into the game, though, the 41-year-old Wisconsin alumnus started realizing his Badgers were in a dog fight with the Panthers. He wasn't too thrilled.

Big Cat claimed, “I hate sports.”

Then he went on a multi-post rant, clearly going through it.

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“That was such a bad swing. None of these layups are falling.”

“I'm terrified.”

“His first 2 of the season,” said Big Cat about High Point's Chase Johnson. “I quit.”

“Tournament over. Sports are the worst. Just no point in even caring anymore.”

“Seriously, why do I even care? It's all so pointless. F*** everything.”

This was Wisconsin's third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. However, the Badgers have not even reached the Sweet 16 since 2017. The program has not won a championship since 1941.