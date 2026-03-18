Once again, the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves at a crossroads with their biggest star in the form of Giannis Antetokounmpo. With just 14 games remaining and Milwaukee sitting at 28-40, 6.5 games behind the final Play-In spot, reports suggest that the Bucks are looking to shut him down and prioritize his health with the season effectively over.

Giannis, however, still wants to play and appears to have no intention of shutting down his season despite already having missed 32 games, which is the most thus far in his career, per Yahoo Sports. Of course, when fit, the Greek Freak is still playing like the two-time MVP that he is.

In 36 appearances, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists in just 28.9 minutes per game. However, he has been managing a string of injuries spanning his calf, groin, ankle and knee, and has operated under a minutes restriction for much of the season. His latest setback, a left knee hyperextension accompanied by a bone bruise, has led to the Bucks effectively looking to shut him down.

That makes sense on multiple levels. The Bucks are 17-19 with Giannis and 11-21 without him, indicating that while he elevates the team, his presence alone has not been enough to sustain playoff positioning.

It means that even if Giannis ends up playing the rest of the season, the Bucks, effectively already out of the playoff picture, do not immediately become a competing team. Further, for the 2026 NBA Draft, the Atlanta Hawks hold the rights to the better of the Milwaukee Bucks' and New Orleans Pelicans' first-round picks.

The Bucks and Pelicans will swap, with the worse pick going to the team that did not have their pick chosen by Atlanta. This means that the Bucks may actually benefit from further losses this season, another reason for them to shut down their biggest star.

However, the crux of the matter still revolves around Antetokounmpo’s long-term health.

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Shutting down Giannis is a win-win for the Bucks

Whether the Bucks choose to retool around Giannis or explore a blockbuster trade this offseason, ensuring he enters the summer healthy is paramount. Milwaukee reportedly entertained offers before the previous trade deadline and Giannis remains eligible for a supermax extension on October 1.

Either way, playing him for the rest of the campaign appears inconsequential, except it further increases the chances of him picking up injuries, which is exactly what has happened thus far. Further, if Giannis is set to be traded, the Bucks may as well simply focus on ensuring they are well-positioned for the upcoming rebuild, which is another reason why shutting him down may make sense.

Resting him not only increases the chances of a healthy return for the upcoming campaign, it may also play a role in giving Milwaukee some additional draft assets. However, while the franchise is already pushing towards a decision that makes sense for them, Giannis obviously sees the situation differently.

In his head, he may already be on his final lap as a Bucks star, and there is little doubt that the 31-year-old will want to play in what is potentially left of his time with the Bucks. Hence, it will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks. On one hand is a superstar basketball pro looking to do what he loves most: keep playing at the highest level. On the other is a franchise that already looks to be planning for life without Antetokounmpo.