Even though they are a No.1 seed, Duke will have their work cut out for them in the NCAA Tournament. In the meantime, head coach and former player Jon Scheyer is looking to go for his first National Championship as head coach.

After winning the ACC Tournament, legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski offered a hopeful message to the Blue Devils.

At the same time, former player turned ESPN analyst Jay Bilas made sure not to compare Scheyer to Krzyzewski in terms of coaching, per The Rich Eisen Show. Even though Scheyer played for Krzyzewski, he coaches differently.

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“For a guy that age to have this level of maturity,” Bilas said. “The one thing that stands out above all his abilities, X and O leadership, whatever, is he has always known exactly who he is. And he’s going to coach to that. And he’s not trying to be Coach K or emulate Coach K. Certainly, he’s taken lessons and principles from Coach K, we all have, but he’s not trying to be that.”

“He’s doing things a lot differently than Coach K did. His offense is different. Coach K had a thing, maybe his last twenty-something years, where he only hired former Duke players as assistants. Jon’s not doing that; he has a couple, but he’s brought in people from outside.”

From 2006 to 2010, Scheyer played under Coach K, which included winning the National Championship in 2010. Bilas played under Coach K from 1982 to 1986, and the team won the national title in 1986. From 1990 to 1992, Bilas served as an assistant coach under Coach K.