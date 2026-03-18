The World Baseball Classic proved to be an exciting tournament where players were able to put on for their country and compete at the highest level. Unfortunately, not every player has the luxury to play for their team because they have to worry about their health for MLB, as the WBC coincides with spring training.

Max Scherzer believes that there is a way that players, pitchers specifically, could be able to play for their country, while also not risking injury in the process.

“I wish this tournament were pushed back two weeks,” Scherzer said on Foul Territory TV. “If it started now, now I'm built up to 75-80 pitches, you're closer to being in midseason form. That way, we protect the pitchers if you have the proper ramp-up time.”

"Every player wants to do it. Everybody wants to be out there competing for their country." Max Scherzer has an idea for timing of the WBC in order to help with the risk factor associated with the tournament:

• Push the WBC back two weeks

• Drop a week from the regular season pic.twitter.com/A0hujTXxWJ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 18, 2026

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Scherzer says that he's advocated for the league to take the first week out of the season.

“Drop from 162 [games] to 155 or something to that effect, so that way the pitchers can ramp up, and when Opening Day starts, you're ready for those high-intensity games, but you have to be built up for that,” Scherzer said. “It really takes two weeks. In my opinion, you drop the risk factor for pitchers, and you get everybody to participate.”

Tarik Skubal is a good example of this, as he left the team following their game against Great Britain. He wanted to be fresh going into the season with the Detroit Tigers, and he's also set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The decision was best for his present and future, but he still received criticism for leaving in the middle of the WBC.

Scherzer brings up some perfect ideas, but it may take a lot for those things to happen, and it could also cost some players leaving money on the table.