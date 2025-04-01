Florida basketball coach Todd Golden is getting some flowers from Auburn's Bruce Pearl. That is because Golden has the Gators in the Final Four, and he is not yet 40 years of age.

“Don't let that sheepish look fool you, he's the real deal,” Pearl said of Golden, per CBS Sports.

The two coaches battle on Saturday for a chance to lead their respective programs to a national championship. Auburn is in its second Final Four under Pearl, while Golden is in his first ever as a head coach.

Pearl and Golden actually have a few other connections. Not only do they both coach in the SEC, but Pearl once coached Golden when the Florida coach was a player. Golden played for a U.S. basketball team in the Maccabiah Games.

“Todd was a great point guard, a great scoring point guard,” Pearl added.

Golden even worked for Pearl as an assistant at Auburn, from 2014-2016. Those were Pearl's first two seasons at Auburn.

Florida's basketball coach is in his third season in Gainesville. Golden previously coached at San Francisco, where he led the Dons to a NCAA tournament appearance in 2022.

Todd Golden is forging his name in the Florida basketball record books

Florida won the SEC conference tournament this season under Golden. The coach has led the Gators to two consecutive appearances in March Madness.

The Florida coach is now trying to win the school's first national championship since Billy Donovan was around. Golden and the Gators defeated Norfolk State, UConn, Maryland and Texas Tech to reach the Final Four.

The Gators looked dead in the water in their last game against the Red Raiders. Florida trailed by as much as seven with just minutes left in the game. Walter Clayton hit some clutch shots to lift Florida past the Red Raiders, 84-79.

“He's a tough guy. His teams play hard, they play physically,” Pearl said of Golden's Florida club.

While it has been a special year for Golden on the court, it hasn't all been peaches and cream off the court. Golden was accused of sexual misconduct, which initiated an investigation from Florida. In January, Florida closed the investigation arguing it found no evidence against him.

Florida and Auburn play Saturday. The winner takes on either Houston or Duke in the national championship game.