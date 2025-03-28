Florida State women's basketball star guard Ta’Niya Latson, the nation’s leading scorer in Division I women’s basketball this season, has entered the NCAA transfer portal while leaving open the possibility of returning to the Seminoles, her representatives at Klutch Sports Group told Andrea Adelson of ESPN on Thursday.

Latson averaged 25.2 points per game in her junior season and set a single-season school record with 731 total points. Florida State’s season ended last week with a loss to defending national champion LSU in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

While Latson has not ruled out a return to Tallahassee, her entry into the portal signals a significant development for both her career and Florida State’s program. A source familiar with the situation told ESPN the school had been preparing for this possibility, as Latson has become a potential target for major NIL opportunities like other star women's college basketball players. The Seminoles are also expected to enter a rebuilding phase with the departures of key players Makayla Timpson and O’Mariah Gordon.

Ta’Niya Latson has solid relationship with Seminoles head coach

Despite the uncertainty, Latson has a strong relationship with head coach Brooke Wyckoff, who took over the program following the retirement of longtime coach Sue Semrau. Latson originally committed to Florida State under Semrau in 2021 but chose to remain with the program following Wyckoff’s promotion.

In three seasons, Latson has become one of the most decorated players in Florida State history. She has scored more than 700 points in two separate seasons and was named an All-ACC performer each year. As a freshman, she broke the ACC’s single-season freshman scoring record and led all Division I freshmen in scoring at 21.3 points per game, earning ACC Rookie of the Year honors.

Florida State women's basketball has not publicly commented on Latson’s decision. With her future still undecided, the Seminoles could either retain one of the country’s most prolific scorers or face the challenge of replacing her production heading into next season.