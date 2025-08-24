Following the Kansas State football team's loss in Dublin, Ireland yesterday, something unexpected happened: the father and brother of the Wildcats' quarterback Avery Johnson got into a fight — with each other.

Shortly after Kansas State's 24-21 loss to Iowa State, a video surfaced in which Johnson's brother and father can be seen fighting each other in a parking lot. The two wrestled as multiple people attempted to intervene, ultimately succeeding in pulling them apart.

The video, as one might expect, went viral. And a day removed from the on-the-field loss and off-the-field brouhaha, Mark and Anthony Johnson, Avery Johnson's father and brother, respectively, issued a joint statement.

“We sincerely apologize for our actions following yesterday's football game in Ireland,” the statement reads. “Senseless bickering escalated into an unneccesary fight. We have resolved our differences and take full responsibility for our actions. We have apologized to our immediate and extended family, and now extend our apologies to Kansas State University, its alumni, and fans. We regret this incident, have learned from it, and are committed to ensuring it doesn't happen again.

“Please accept our deepest apologies.”

While the Wildcats surely hope this is the last they hear of the Johnson family fighting one another, Saturday marked a disappointing start to the season because of the result of the game.

Ranked No. 17 in the nation, K-State, considered one of the favorites to win the Big 12 this year, began the season with its first conference loss to a team that also would seem to have a great chance at winning the Big 12.

Last season, Iowa State finished tied for first in the conference (with Arizona State, BYU, and Colorado) and qualified for the Big 12 title game as a result. Coming into 2025, the Cyclones, along with the Wildcats, were expected to be among the top four or five teams competing for a bid to Arlington, Texas in December.

The Wildcats last won a conference championship in 2022 but have had just one season in which they have won fewer than eight games since Chris Klieman was hired following the 2018 season.

Kansas State will try to get back on track in Manhattan nexy week vs. North Dakota.