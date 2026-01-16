Gonzaga will have to find other ways to remain competitive in the coming weeks after receiving a tough blow regarding forward Braden Huff.

Huff has been having a coming-out campaign in his sophomore year, averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds. He has teamed up with forward Graden Ike in leading the Bulldogs to an 18-1 record, including 6-0 in the WCC.

Huff, however, suffered a knee injury in practice earlier this week and will miss significant time.

“Gonzaga's Braden Huff is OUT 4-8 weeks due to a left knee injury, per a school spokesman,” reported CBS Sports' John Rothstein.

“School is optimistic that he will return this season. Massive news.”

The extended absence of the 22-year-old Huff will hurt the team, but Gonzaga has enough depth to fill the production in the frontcourt. Ike will have to carry a heavier load, while forwards Emmanuel Innocenti and Tyon Grant-Foster and center Ismaila Diagne need to step up.

With the given timeline, Huff could return before the end of the regular season or remain sidelined until the NCAA Tournament.

The ninth-ranked Bulldogs did not miss Huff too much in their win over Washington State, 86-65, on Thursday. They won their 11th straight game.

Ike had another masterful showing with 23 points on 11-of-13 shooting on top of 11 rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Adam Miller had 13 points, five assists, and two steals, while Jalen Warley was all over the place with 11 points, four rebounds, two assists, four steals, and two blocks.

Gonzaga will return to action on Saturday against Seattle.