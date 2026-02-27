The Carolina Panthers are looking to make a few cap-creating moves in the 2026 offseason, whether through trades or by releasing veterans. The team is now looking to move defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson after two years in Charlotte.

The Panthers recently allowed the 30-year-old Robinson to seek a trade, Joseph Person of ‘The Athletic' reported. Robinson could potentially be released if the team cannot orchestrate a trade, as removing him from the roster would save $10.5 million in cap space, according to Person.

“The Carolina Panthers have given the agent for defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson permission to seek a trade,” Person wrote. “The development was expected: The Athletic reported last week that Robinson was a likely trade candidate as the Panthers seek to create more cap space. Trading or cutting the veteran would create $10.5 million in cap room, with $2.06 million in dead money.

“Robinson, who turns 31 next month, has been productive in his two seasons in Carolina. He tied for the team lead in sacks (5.5) in 2024 and finished among the top 10 among defensive linemen in run stops last season.”

Although Robinson has been one of Carolina's defensive leaders, the front-line rotation got crowded in 2025 after the team added Tershawn Wharton to a massive three-year, $54 million deal.

Robinson is coming off the two best seasons of his career with the Panthers. His 80 tackles and 5.5 sacks in 2024 were both career-high marks, despite them coming in his ninth year in the league.

Durability has been key for Robinson, who has been one of the NFL's most reliable interior defenders. He has missed just one game in two years with the Panthers and has played at least 16 games in four of the last five seasons.