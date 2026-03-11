Gonzaga will exit the WCC in the perfect way possible after winning the tournament title on Tuesday. The Bulldogs beat Santa Clara, 79-68, for their 23rd championship and an automatic ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

It was a fitting end to Gonzaga's dominance in the WCC, as the school is set to join the Pac-12 next season.

Gonzaga coach Mark Few will appear in the NCAA Tournament for the 25th time. He also believes that Santa Clara will get a slot, as he said in the video posted by sports reporter Thomas Dunn on X.

“I think it’ll be great news. I think (Santa Clara) is an NCAA Tournament team. I told (coach) Herb (Sendek) that after the game. They can win a game, maybe several (in the NCAA Tournament),” noted Few in the postgame conference.

The Broncos will know on Sunday if they are among the 68 teams competing in the annual affair.

The WCC normally gets three bids to the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 1 Bulldogs finished the season with a 30-3 record, including 16-2 in the WCC. The Broncos, meanwhile, tallied a 26-8 card, including 15-3 in the WCC.

Mario Saint-Supery went hot from long distance in the title game to lead Gonzaga, finishing with 21 points on 6-of-12 three-pointers. He also had five rebounds and four assists.

Tyon Grant-Foster provided ample support with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and seven rebounds off the bench.

After conquering the WCC yet again, the Bulldogs are now setting their sights on winning the national championship for the first time.

“The national championship's going to be the standard that we're aiming for. But we've always talked about taking care of business along the way so that you can get to the prize at the end, which is the NCAA Tournament,” said Few in a report from the Associated Press.