Mark Few and the No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs will end their time in the WCC with a historic bang after their 65-56 semifinal win over the Oregon State Beavers on Monday night.

Gonzaga is going through its final year as a member of the WCC. Starting next season, they will begin their next chapter as a member of the Pac-12 Conference.

The Bulldogs have had the WCC in a chokehold with how much of a dynasty they have been since 1998. Whenever the conference tournament rolls around, the program is always present for the championship game. For one last time, Gonzaga grew the streak to 29 straight appearances as they punched their ticket to the WCC Championship Game after beating Oregon State.

“Gonzaga has reached the WCC tournament finals every year since 1998 😤 29 consecutive conference championship games is the longest streak in D-I history 🤯,” the post read.

How Gonzaga played against Oregon State

Mark Few and Gonzaga continue to be on a roll in their final WCC Tournament, coasting to a convincing win over Oregon State in the semifinals.

Only one player scored in double-digits for Gonzaga in the win. Graham Ike led the way with a stat line of 24 points, 11 rebounds, one assist, and a block. He shot 10-of-17 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line. Davis Fogle came next with nine points and six rebounds, Tyon Grant-Foster had eight points, while Adam Miller and Braeden Smith provided seven points each.

Gonzaga improved to a 29-3 overall record on the season, going 18-2 in its WCC matchups. They secured the top seed in the conference standings, getting the automatic bye to the semifinals.

Following their win over Oregon State in the semifinals, the No. 12 Bulldogs will look forward to playing in the championship game. They take on the winner between the No. 21 Saint Mary's Gaels and the Santa Clara Broncos on March 10 at 9 p.m.