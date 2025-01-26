Houston basketball got an absolutely thrilling win over Kansas on Saturday. Following the game, coach Kelvin Sampson got to spend some time with his family. Sampson spent a special moment with his wife and daughter in Lawrence, giving them hugs.

That moment was captured on camera, following a 92-86 double overtime victory for the Cougars. It was the first time Sampson had won in Lawrence.

Expand Tweet

Houston is in control in the Big 12 conference standings at the moment, sitting in first place with a 8-0 conference mark. Houston basketball is 16-3 overall this season.

“I know the significance of winning here for anybody,” Sampson said after the game, per ESPN. “To win the way we won in double OT, I think it speaks to this program's culture, how tough our kids are, and our ability to hang in there.”

Cougars fans have to be excited, as Sampson is. The Houston basketball team has won 12 games in a row, and looks once again like a contender for the Final Four.

Houston basketball has had instant success in the Big 12 conference

Houston basketball has made a seamless transition to the Big 12 from the AAC. Houston is in just its second season in the league, and once again looks like possibly the best team in the monster conference. The Cougars are ranked in the top 10, according to the Associated Press college basketball poll.

Sampson is a big reason for that success. He's recruited well to the school, getting some of the best players in the country to Houston. Sampson has more than 750 wins as a head coach, and three consecutive 30-win seasons. He went to a Final Four with Houston in 2021. Sampson has also spent time at Oklahoma, Indiana, Washington State, and Montana Tech.

The Houston head coach has yet to win a national championship, and this may be the season he finally does it. Houston is on track to getting a no. 1 seed in both the Big 12 tournament and NCAA tournament. Houston basketball is the fourth program Sampson has led to an NCAA tournament.

The Cougars are led this season by L.J. Cryer, who averages more than 13 points a game. He's joined by Emanuel Sharp, who also posts a better than 13 point scoring average a contest.

Houston basketball next plays at West Virginia Wednesday, with a chance to win its 13th consecutive game. West Virginia enters the contest having lost two games in a row.