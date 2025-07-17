The Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished a historic 2024-25 NBA season by taking home the 2025 ESPY Award for Best Male Athlete on July 16, becoming the first Thunder player to receive the honor.

Gilgeous-Alexander, who prevailed over finalists Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), and Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Dodgers), used the moment to deliver a heartfelt message to his teammates and the Thunder organization.

During his speech at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the 27-year-old Canadian guard expressed gratitude to his personal circle, including his wife Hailey Summers, family, and most notably, his Thunder teammates.

“I want to thank the Thunder organization for allowing me to be me,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I want to thank my teammates. Best basketball team in the world.”

Gilgeous-Alexander’s words came as several Thunder players were present at the ESPYs, having also been nominated for Best Team. While the award went to the Philadelphia Eagles, Gilgeous-Alexander’s individual success embodied the Thunder’s breakthrough year.

The 2024-25 season was a career-defining campaign for Gilgeous-Alexander. He led the NBA in scoring with a career-high 32.7 points per game during the regular season, while also averaging 6.4 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game across 34.2 minutes. His efficiency was elite, posting 51.9% shooting from the field, 37.5% from 3, and 89.8% from the free-throw line with a 63.7% true shooting percentage.

In the playoffs, he remained solid, averaging 29.9 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. His dominance led the Thunder to their first NBA Championship since relocating from Seattle in 2008. They defeated the Indiana Pacers in a seven-game Finals series, taking advantage of the Game 7 absence of Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Gilgeous-Alexander not only won the NBA Championship but also swept major individual awards, including the regular-season MVP, Finals MVP, and the NBA scoring title. He became only the second Canadian in league history, after Steve Nash, to win the MVP award.

On July 1, the Thunder rewarded their franchise star with a four-year, $285 million supermax extension, the highest single-season average salary in NBA history. His new deal, along with extensions for teammates Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, signals long-term stability for the Thunder.

Seven seasons in the NBA, including six with Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has now played 462 regular-season games, averaging 24.4 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.8 rebounds across his career. He has been selected to three All-Star Games and now adds his first ESPY Award to an already decorated resume.