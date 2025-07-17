As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the 2025 NFL season, all eyes are on Jordan Love—and the quarterback is already turning up the excitement. With NFL training camp set to begin July 23rd, Love dropped a timely post that has Green Bay fans fired up and ready.

Love shared a black-and-white photo of himself with a caption that will fire up the Packers faithful everywhere.

“Almost that time ⌛️”

The post resonated across social media, drawing comments from teammates and fans alike who echoed the phrase in anticipation. After a breakout 2023 and a gritty follow-up in 2024, Love’s leadership is clearly resonating with the locker room and beyond.

Now entering his third year as the starter, the former Utah State quarterback is positioned to take full control of a team that has become one of the league’s youngest yet most intriguing contenders. The Packers offense looks dangerous on paper, with wide receivers Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks all set to return. New additions like rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams add further depth.

Article Continues Below

The offensive line also received key reinforcements in the form of veteran guard Aaron Banks and second-round pick Anthony Belton. With Malik Willis returning as backup quarterback after winning three games in 2024, the offense has options and flexibility.

Defensively, Green Bay boasts a rugged front led by Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Preston Smith, Lukas Van Ness, and Rashan Gary. The unit will be expected to dominate at the line of scrimmage and give Love and the offense breathing room.

The offseason also brought a major personal milestone for Love, who married longtime partner Ronika Stone on the first day of July. His recent post may have been brief, but the message was clear—he’s locked in. The timing aligns perfectly as the NFL training camp countdown accelerates and the Packers gear up for a highly anticipated season.

All eyes will be on how the Packers’ offense gels this summer—especially Love’s rhythm with his young receiving corps, how quickly the new-look offensive line comes together, and which backup quarterback emerges behind him.

The Green Bay quarterback currently owns an 18-15 record as a starter, with 8,154 yards, 60 touchdowns, and a 95.1 passer rating in 42 games. As he looks to build on that, the Packers are hoping his social media confidence translates into another playoff run.

With just three words, Love reminded fans that football is around the corner—and Green Bay might be ready to surprise once again.