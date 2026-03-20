In a performance for the record books on Thursday at KeyBank Center, the Michigan Wolverines high-flying offense overwhelmed the Howard Bison 101-80, beginning their 2026 NCAA Tournament run in style.

The top-seeded Michigan shot 67.3% from the field, the highest in March Madness since the Villanova Wildcats shot 71.4% against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2016 Final Four, while also hitting 11 of 24 three-pointers (45.8%). They also made 11 of 24 three-pointers (45.8%).

Despite the eventual blowout, the first half was evenly matched. Howard connected on 10 of 16 three-point attempts (62.5%) before halftime and finished with 14 total threes. Bryce Harris and Cam Gillus each scored 21 points, while Marcus (Cedric) Taylor III finished with 19. The Bison shot 51.5% overall in the first half and trailed just 50-46 at the break, one of the highest-scoring halves by a No. 16 seed against a No. 1 seed in tournament history.

The Wolverines countered with interior efficiency. Morez Johnson Jr. recorded 21 points on a perfect 8-of-8 shooting night along with 10 rebounds. Aday Mara contributed 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting, along with six assists, seven rebounds, and three blocks. The duo combined to shoot 16-of-18 from the field, anchoring Michigan's inside game and giving the Wolverines a 52-18 scoring advantage.

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In the second half, Michigan took control, with Johnson scoring 12 of the team's first 15 points. A 12-1 run, followed by a 17-1 stretch, expanded the lead from single digits to over 25 points. The Wolverines also hit 10 consecutive field goals during one crucial stretch. Howard's shooting dropped to 33.3% after halftime, including just 4-of-13 from beyond the arc.

Michigan benefited greatly from its roster depth. Nimari Burnett scored 15 points with three three-pointers, Roddy Gayle Jr. added 14 points off the bench, and Trey McKenney chipped in 10. The bench accounted for 32 points, ensuring no offensive drop-off.

The Wolverines (32-3) also won the rebounding battle 35-23 and executed eight swats, while the Bison had none. Michigan's 101 points gave them their ninth 100-point game of the season and first since December 29. The Wolverines will next face the Saint Louis Billikens on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET in the Round of 32.