MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty players looking to bolster their roster should check out Storylines: The Negro Leagues for all sorts of great rewards. This year, players can acquire five new players with an OVR of 85 or higher to improve their lineup. The best part about these rewards is that they're completely free to earn, though some levels may take some time. Therefore, we listed everything you need to know to unlock all Negro Leagues Series cards in MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty.

All Storylines: The Negro Leagues Rewards in MLB The Show 26

Roy Campanella Storylines Levels & Rewards – MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Levels & Objectives: Campy – Record 1 Assist Teenage Phenom – Tally 2 Hits Elite – Tally 1 Hit, Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH), Tally 2 Runs Batted In (RBI) All In The Tools – Record 1 Assist Major Talent – Tally 3 Total Bases (TB) Hope, Justice, & Civil Rights – Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH), Tally 3 Runs Batted In (RBI) Giving Back – Tally 4 Total Bases (TB)

Reward – 85 OVR Roy Campanella (C)

George “Mule” Suttles Storylines Levels & Rewards – MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Levels & Objectives Load The Wagon – Tally 2 Hits Suttles Not Sellers – Tally 2 Hits, Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH) Brilliant Black Baron – Record 1 Putout Kick, Mule! Kick! – Hit 1 Home Run The Great Newark Eagles – Tally 2 Extra-Base Hits (XBH) Dynamite – Tally 3 Runs Batted In (RBI) Baseball Immortality – Tally 4 Total Bases

Reward – 85 OVR George “Mule” Suttles (1st Base, Outfielder)

Pop LLoyd Storylines Levels & Rewards – MLB The Show 26 Diamond Dynasty

Levels & Objectives Cuchara – Record 1 Assist Superstar – Tally 1 Run Batted In (RBI) Outsmarted – Tally 2 Hits, Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH) The Very Best – Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH) Rich Talent – Tally 1 Extra-Base Hit (XBH), Tally 2 Runs Batted In (RBI) Great Range, Soft Hands – Record 1 Putout Bringing Wisdom – Tally 4 Total Bases

Reward – 85 OVR John Henry “Pop” Lloyd Card (Shortstop, 2nd Base, 1st Base)

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Mamie “Peanut” Johnson Storylines Levels & Rewards

Levels & Objectives Can You Play? – Strike Out 1 Batter (K), Do Not Walk 1 Batter, Do Not Hit 1 Batter (HBP) First Pitcher – Pitch 2 Innings, Strike Out 1 Batter (K), Do Not Give Up 1 Run, Do Not Walk 1 Batter, Do Not Hit 1 Batter (HBP) Lessons from Leroy – Pitch 1 Inning, Do Not Walk 1 Batter, Do Not Give Up 1 Run, Do Not Hit 1 Batter (HBP) Earned Their Respect – Tally 2 Total Bases (TB) Standout Player – Record 1 Assist Great Arm – Pitch 2 Innings, Win 1 Game, Do Not Give Up 1 Run Powerful Story – Pitch 1 Inning, Do Not Give Up 1 Run, Do Not Give Up 1 Hit, Do Not Hit 1 Batter (HBP), Do Not Walk 1 Batter

Reward – 85 OVR Mamie Johnson (SP)

Completing all Negro Leagues Storylines missions unlocks you the 87 OVR James “Cool Papa” Bell Diamond Dynasty card. Overall, that includes everything you need to know to unlock all five player items from this mode.

Throughout the year, we expect to see the developers add more powerful cards to DD. But for now, during the game's early launch days, these are great cards that boast better ratings than many current players. Therefore, we recommend everyone try to unlock them, if they can.

Fortunately, the mode does let you skip a level if you find objective too hard. Personally, I'm not a great catcher, making Roy Campanella's levels a bit harder. However, we're sure you'll have a much easier time completing those challenges.

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