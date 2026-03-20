Texas basketball was able to advance in the first round of the NCAA tournament after defeating BYU, 79-71. Texas came in as the underdogs, but they fought from beginning to end, playing well on both sides of the ball. After the game, head coach Sean Miller spoke highly of his group and gave them the “dangerous” label for how they played.

“From a defensive perspective, it's about as good as we've done all year. When you connect the defense with the offense that we've played, you have a team that is certainly dangerous, and that's what I would call us right now,” Miller said.

Sean Miller says when #Texas can connect their defense to their offense, they are a dangerous team. "That's what I would call us right now."#HookEm | @KXAN_News https://t.co/NtiGLjfMWn pic.twitter.com/bJu1WIRd9g — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) March 20, 2026

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Texas pulled out everything they could in this matchup, and even after leading 46-37 at halftime, Miller still wasn't satisfied with his team. After AJ Dybantsa scored 14 early points, Miller was asked how he was going to slow down the BYU star.

“I don't think we can,” Miller said. “We have to do the best job we can, and we can't accumulate fouls that aren't gonna allow our team to be the best that we can be. We're trying hard, I'm not giving in, but there's just very little you can do with that right there.”

In the end, Miller and Texas were able to stay in the lead and also overcome a late BYU run to take the victory. It will be interesting to see how far Texas can go in the tournament, as their next matchup will be against Gonzaga, another team that has played well this season.