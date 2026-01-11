The Houston Cougars grabbed a big win against a Big 12 Conference foe on Saturday with their 77-55 win against Baylor. With the win, Houston improved to 15-1 on the season overall, and a perfect 3-0 in conference play. And following the win, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson spoke about the team’s defense being key, as per Chris Baldwin of PaperCity Magazine.

“Our kids took great shots. Our attention to detail was outstanding. Really proud of our freshmen,” Sampson said. “Just proud of our leadership tonight, our toughness. Defense, rebounding and taking care of the ball, that’s our Holy Trinity. . .some nights you shoot better than others.”

As Kelvin Sampson said, Houston’s defense against Baylor was strong, and the 55 points were the third lowest-mark the Cougars have held an opposing team to this season. Houston is also on a nine-game winning streak since losing to Tennessee back in November at the Players Era Festival.

Article Continues Below

The Cougars had five players in double figures, led by Emmanuel Sharpe’s 17 points. Joseph Tugler and Isaiah Harwell finished with 12 points each, Chris Cenac Jr. had 11 points, and Kingston Flemings added 10 points.

This is Sampson’s 12th season at the helm as head coach, and he’s transformed Houston into a national powerhouse. Last season, the Cougars advanced to the national championship game, only to lose to Florida. Sampson has led the team to a total of seven NCAA Tournament appearances in that time, including six Sweet 16s, three Elite Eights, and two Final Fours.

Houston is currently ranked No. 7 in the country in the AP men’s basketball poll, and they’re next game is against West Virginia on Tuesday, Jan 13.