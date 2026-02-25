NC State basketball walked off the floor in Charlottesville on Tuesday night with more questions than answers after a 90–61 loss to No. 11 Virginia—and its head coach did not hide from that reality. Will Wade sounded disappointed and genuinely puzzled as he tried to explain another lopsided performance.

Virginia controlled the game from the outset, limiting the Wolfpack to 18.2% shooting in the first half and building a commanding 32–19 lead by the break. Things only unraveled further after halftime, as the Cavaliers shot 70% in the second half and pushed the margin to 29 by the final buzzer.

In his first season leading the program, Wade has watched his team flash high-level stretches, only to swing sharply in the opposite direction. Tuesday’s 90–61 loss—which dropped NC State to 19–9 overall and 10–5 in ACC play—was another example. Despite what he described as strong practices in the days leading up to the game, that preparation failed to translate once the ball was tipped.

Cville Right Now’s Mike Barber took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share one of Wade’s most revealing postgame comments, capturing the coach’s frustration and confusion following NC State’s loss at Virginia.

“This team’s so funky. We practiced well the last couple of days, which I was joking. I said, probably means we’ll play terrible. So, I was right. You just have no feel with this group.”

The quote quickly spread among Wolfpack fans because it felt like a season distilled into one moment of candor. When a head coach admits he has “no feel” for how his team will respond, it underscores the unpredictability that has defined NC State’s 19–9 campaign.

The schedule offers little relief, and any realistic NCAA Tournament path will depend on the Wolfpack establishing consistency on both ends of the floor. If Wade cannot unlock more dependable habits soon, his description of this “funky” group may define the season as much as any single loss.