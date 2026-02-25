Michigan hit the court on Tuesday to face Minnesota. Michigan was coming off its second loss of the year, falling to Duke. They rebounded with a 77-67 victory over Minnesota.

With the victory, Michigan has secured a share of the Big Ten regular-season crown, according to a post from the conference on X, formerly Twitter.

The Champs 🙌 No. 3 Michigan clinches a share of the B1G regular season title with its win over Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pl9QNrutw3 — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 25, 2026

Michigan celebrated the accomplishment after the game, and head coach Dusty May spoke of the accomplishment with the media after the game, per Brandon Carr of All About Ann Arbor.

“So, we’re very, very, very happy to get out of here with a win with a portion of our goal achieved, clenching at least a share of a Big Ten regular season championship,” May said.

Michigan is now 16-1 in Big Ten play this year. With three games left in the season, they have secured a share of the Big Ten title. With a win in one of their final three games, the Wolverines will win the outright crown. They last won the regular season title in 2020-21, but did win the conference tournament last season.

Article Continues Below

“I’m fine with them celebrating. Yeah, I’m okay with them celebrating,” May said. “We’re so process-oriented. We want to feel good about the way we competed, the way we performed, the way we executed the processes of leading up to the game.”

While May was happy to allow players to celebrate, he also had a warning for his team.

“And like I said earlier this year, all glory is fleeting. As soon as we start to feel good about what we’ve done, we’re going to get knocked down. And every game, every possession is incredibly important going forward,” May said.

Michigan is now 26-2 on the season. They have a chance to win the regular season outright on Friday night, when they visit Illinois.