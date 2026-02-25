The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils were absolutely ruthless Tuesday night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Jon Scheyer's squad dominated from start to finish, as Duke basketball handed the Fighting Irish a 100-56 beatdown, sending a clear message to Notre Dame that they're not on the same level.

Cameron Boozer led the way for the Blue Devils, as he came out firing from the get-go, finishing with 24 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the field and 12-for-14 from the free-throw line. He knocked down both of his attempts from behind the arc and added 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes.

With that losided win, the 38-year-old Scheyer became just the first head coach in the history of the ACC to have more than a 40-point road win against a conference opponent, according to the ACC Network.

Although the Fighting Irish are unranked, Duke's win at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend further demonstrates the power of the Blue Devils in the 2025-26 college basketball season. It followed a huge statement victory against the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines at a neutral site at Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Blue Devils have improved to 26-2 overall and 14-1 in conference play. Their only season thus far were against the then-No. 19 Texas Tech Red Raiders on Dec. 20 and versus the then-No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels on Feb. 7.

On a five-game winning streak, Duke basketball will look to sustain its form when it hosts the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers this coming Saturday at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham.