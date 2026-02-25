The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils were all business Tuesday night against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Purcell Pavilion in South Bend. Cameron Boozer and company had their way against the hapless Notre Dame basketball, which suffered a home loss so severe that it had not been seen in nearly 130 years.

“No. 1 Duke dominates Notre Dame in South Bend 🔥 The 44-point defeat is the second-largest home loss in Notre Dame's program history, and largest in 128 years,” the Worldwide Leader in Sports shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It was simply that kind of night for the Fighting Irish. They shot just 37 percent from the field and turned the ball over 15 times, which the Blue Devils turned into 23 points. The 3-point shot did not help Notre Dame very much in trying to cut down the deficit into a much more respectable margin, as head coach Micah Shrewsberry's team shot only 7-for-26 from behind the arc.

Brady Koehler and Cole Certa each scored 14 points to pace the Fighting Irish, but Braeden Shrewsberry misssed all of his seven attempts from the field and Ryder Frost came off the bench and shot 1-for-6.

Meanwhile, Boozer nearly outscored Notre Dame by himself in the first half, where he poured in 20 of his 22 points. He finished with 24 points on the strength of a 12-for-14 shooting from the charity stripe, adding 13 rebounds, three steals and two assists for the Blue Devils.

Duke made a living at the free-throw line, going 34-for-38 overall from there, while Notre Dame was just 11-for-19.

Notre Dame is just 12-16 overall and 3-12 in ACC play following the loss to the Blue Devils, and, likely, the only way for the Fighting Irish to join the March Madness fray will be by winning the ACC Tournament.