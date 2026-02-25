Marquette basketball (10-18, 5-12) is going to miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign and is in danger of losing 20 games for the first time in 11 years, but there is a shining light in this bleak season. And its name is Nigel James Jr.

The star freshman led the Golden Eagles to a 76-60 road win over Georgetown on Tuesday night, but he did not just merely excel against the Hoyas. He showed a complete disregard for gravity.

With Marquette leading Georgetown 67-57 in the final 5:06 of the contest, James went for his opponent's jugular. He displayed exquisite athleticism and sailed over the defense for a mammoth jam, via the NCAA March Madness X account. The epic poster justly puts the spotlight on a talent who has been overlooked due to his team's sub-par performance. People might start paying closer attention to James after this eye-catching play.

NIGEL JAMES HAD THE BENCH GOING CRAZY AFTER THIS POSTER 🤯 @MarquetteMBB pic.twitter.com/e9Xzs5H7OE — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 25, 2026

The 6-footer out of Huntington, New York has given fans a reason to watch Marquette this season. He consistently dazzles at the rim, using his craftiness and explosiveness to keep his team in games for as long as possible. Although the Golden Eagles presently sit in last place in the Big East, James will have an opportunity to put on a show for the masses during the annual conference tournament.

If the Big East Freshman of the Year contender were to unleash such a dunk in Madison Square Garden, where his home state is located, the building might explode. Before that dream can potentially become a reality, Marquette must finish the regular season.

The Golden Eagles battle DePaul in Milwaukee on Sunday, visit Providence next Wednesday and then welcome in UConn on March 7. Nigel James Jr. leads the team with 16.1 points and 4.9 assists per game and is shooting 48.2 percent from the field. He will continue to serve the “silver lining” role for Marquette basketball before setting his sights on a pivotal sophomore campaign.