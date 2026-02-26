INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The LA Clippers enjoyed a rare three-day break during the NBA season, and it's come at the absolute perfect time as the franchise attempts to integrate three new players into their system.

Darius Garland, Bennedict Mathurin, and Isaiah Jackson all came over in trades at the NBA trade deadline, and the five practice days between the All-Star break and the beginning of their brutal March schedule all at home has afforded the Clippers the opportunities to build.

The Clippers practiced for the second straight day on Wednesday, one night before they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in their final game in the month of February 2026. It was there that head coach Tyronn Lue provided positive updates on Darius Garland and John Collins, both of whom are currently dealing with injuries.

Garland participated in five-on-five scrimmages during Tuesday's practice at Intuit Dome and came out of it feeling great. The new Clippers guard did not participate in scrimmages during Wednesday's practice, but will participate in a team scrimmage before Thursday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

“Yesterday, he looked great,” Tyronn Lue said of Darius Garland's scrimmage takeaways. “He looked really good, moving, going both ways, had a great pace, and of course the shot-making is great. But just as far as movement, he looked really good.”

A Halo Board welcome for Darius Garland here at Intuit Dome before Clippers-Cavs pic.twitter.com/QMI59zwieu — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 5, 2026

Darius Garland has been out since January 14th, when he suffered a sprain of his right big toe. Since being traded to the LA Clippers, the team evaluated Garland and determined that he is past the right toe injury. The team, however, is currently addressing residual soreness stemming from offseason surgery on his left foot.

“I'm not sure what he's got to do to be back,” Lue said. “He's got to keep checking the box and keep doing the work. But like I said, he did look really good.

“You gotta ask medical. I mean, he's on the floor, he's playing 5-on-5, and then as far as whatever he has to do, the next steps he has to take, I'm not really sure.”

Darius Garland has officially been ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Wolves, but is clearly nearing a return to the hardwood and his Clippers debut.

John Collins, who suffered the head laceration in the Clippers loss against the Los Angeles Lakers, is questionable to play in Thursday's game. He missed Sunday's game against the Orlando Magic, but was a full participant in practice and greeted members of the media after practice, hinting at a return in the very near future if not on Thursday night.

The Clippers have lost two straight games and currently sit at 27-30 on the season. They're essentially tied with the Portland Trail Blazers, who have a 28-31 record right now. LA had been one game away from reaching a .500 record after defeating the Denver Nuggets in the first game out of the All-Star break, but fell short of reaching that when they lost to the Lakers in a game Kawhi Leonard left with ankle soreness and John Collins left with the head injury.

Kawhi Leonard is also listed as questionable to play in Thursday night's game with left ankle soreness, but is expected to warm up and give it a go, especially given the team just had three days off and will have two more days off after the game.