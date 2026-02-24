The Houston basketball team dropped another game on Monday, to the Kansas Jayhawks. Houston freshman guard Kingston Flemings had a great game despite the end result. He finished the contest with 16 points, to continue a special season.

“In what seems to be a lost night, Kingston Flemings has passed Rob Williams for the most points ever scored by a University of Houston freshman. With a number of games still left to add to the new record,” Houston basketball reporter Chris Baldwin posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Houston lost to Kansas on Monday, 69-56, in Lawrence. With the loss, Houston basketball is now 23-5 on the season. The Cougars are tied for second with Kansas in the Big 12 standings.

Houston basketball is struggling right now

Houston has now lost three games in a row, after dropping Monday's game. The Cougars have played a brutal three-game stretch, losing on the road to Kansas at Iowa State. Houston also dropped a home game to Arizona.

Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson isn't making excuses for his team's latest loss.

“What we’ve been all year is a jump shot shooting team. And that’s okay, you can win a lot of games doing that, but at some point you’ve got to get transition points. The last two games, that has been our biggest bugaboo because we’re having to play way too much in the half court. Way too much,” Sampson said, per Sports Illustrated. “We’re not scoring off our defense as much.”

Kansas basketball focused their defense on Flemings in the game on Monday. Flemings finished the game going just 6-for-18 from the field. Kansas coach Bill Self said he wanted his defense to make it hard for Houston's star.

“I thought our ball screen defense was right on point….even when we were switching, I thought we switched up and just didn't let them get to their spots,” Self said, per PaperCity Magazine.

Houston next plays Colorado at home on Saturday, as it hopes to snap its losing streak.