Heading into the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins have hit the complete organization reset button. Still, there are some aspects of the Dolphins that the new regime isn't trying to change.

Offensively, Miami is still trying to build around running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In their current position, the Dolphins will listen to trades on any player. But Miami isn't the side making the calls on Achane and Waddle, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.

The Dolphins see De’Von Achane and Jaylen Waddle as important parts of their franchise,” Louis-Jacques said. “They’ll listen to offers for both players (as they would for any player) but the plan is for Achane and Waddle to remain in Miami, per Jon-Eric Sullivan. Miami not actively shopping either player.”

The Dolphins have already released players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and pass rusher Bradley Chubb. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick find themselves firmly on the trade block. Overall, Miami is open for business as they prepare to enter the Jeff Hafley era.

However, they know how important Achane and Waddle are to their offense. The running back made his first Pro Bowl in 2025 after running for 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 67 receptions for 488 yards and four touchdowns. Waddle is still waiting for his first Pro Bowl nomination, but he has been a crucial part of the offense over his five years, catching 373 passes for 5,039 yards and 26 touchdowns.

As they build the new vision of their franchise, the Dolphins will consider all avenues. But if it includes trading Achane or Waddle, Miami is much less interested.