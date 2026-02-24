No.14 Kansas basketball has quite the player and personality in Darryn Peterson. He is averaging 19.5 points per game and shooting 47.2% from the field. However, he has received criticism for a perceived lack of passion for the game.

He has sat out 11 games and, at times, has taken himself out of games. On Monday, Peterson fired back at those critics after Kansas pulled out a 69-56 win over No.5 Houston, per Andrew Lind of WIBW.

“Somebody's had something to say probably after every game this year, so I don't really pay attention to it anymore. I've kind of been an antisocial loner my whole life.”

"Somebody's had something to say probably after every game this year, so I don't really pay attention to it anymore. I've kind of been an antisocial loner my whole life." Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson on dealing with critics. (via @WIBWAndrew)pic.twitter.com/DIpKibAtu0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 24, 2026

Peterson is a 6-foot-6 freshman guard from Canton, Ohio. His alleged lack of passion for the game has even garnered criticism from Kansas fans. On Feb.14 against Iowa State, Peterson took himself out of the game due to cramps after 18 minutes of play. That stunned both the fans and head coach Bill Self.

Interestingly enough, Peterson had former Indiana head coach Tom Crean come to his defense.

Article Continues Below

Already, Peterson is inundated with pressure and expectations. A recent USA Today Mock Draft has Peterson as the No.2 pick by the Atlanta Hawks.

Nevertheless, he has played fewer than 25 minutes in 7 of 16 games due to ankle and hamstring injuries, per Myron Medcalf of ESPN.

On Monday, Peterson scored 14 points and played 30 minutes. Altogether, he is averaging 27.4 minutes of play this season.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks will hit the road to play the No.2 Arizona Wildcats. Next Tuesday, they will play Arizona State. Then, Kansas will close out the season against Kansas State at home on Mar. 7.