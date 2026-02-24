The Duke basketball team picked up one of their best wins of the year, after defeating Michigan on Saturday. Duke head coach Jon Scheyer is getting some love from college basketball analyst Andy Katz, following that victory.

“With two weeks left to go in the men's basketball regular season, the Naismith National Coach of the Year frontrunner favorite, well for me it's Duke's Jon Scheyer,” Katz said on his show The Sideline. “Scheyer lost all five starters including multiple first round picks and the no. 1 pick Cooper Flagg.”

Katz predicts that Scheyer will win the ACC again at Duke this season. The Blue Devils are 25-2 overall on the season, with a 13-1 conference mark. Duke has won four games in a row.

This season, the Blue Devils have quality victories over Michigan, Kansas, Michigan State, Arkansas and Florida.

Duke basketball is making a case for the overall no. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

Katz makes a strong argument for Scheyer. Duke did in fact lose a lot of talent from last year's team, that went to a Final Four. The biggest loss was arguably Cooper Flagg, who was drafted first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Dallas Mavericks.

Scheyer replaced that crew though with a lot of new, fresh talent. Duke is led by freshman star Cameron Boozer, who is the son of NBA star Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer leads the Blue Devils this season in points, rebounds and assists. He is averaging 22.6 points per game, and 10 rebounds.

Katz acknowledges that Duke has hit home runs on the recruiting trail. He believes though that recruiting isn't everything.

“You've still got to coach the team. You still have got to have the pieces fit together. Most importantly, you've got to have guys buy in defensively, and Jon Scheyer and the staff have done that,” Katz added.

Katz thinks some other candidates for Coach of the Year include Michigan's Dusty May, Nebraska's Fred Hoiberg, and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd. Time will tell who wins that prestigious award.

Duke next plays Notre Dame on Tuesday. The Blue Devils' only losses this season are to North Carolina and Texas Tech.