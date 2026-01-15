Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Brad Underwood did not mince words after watching Tomislav Ivisic deliver one of his most complete performances of the season, pushing back forcefully against what he believes has been a misleading narrative surrounding his star big man.

Following Illinois’ 79-68 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Underwood addressed recent criticism about Ivisic’s perceived inconsistency. Frustration boiled over as he explained how external narratives failed to account for changing roles, health setbacks, and game-to-game adjustments within Illinois’ balanced offense.

“You guys say he's been up and down. I just say his roles changed a little bit. It's been different,” said Underwood, via Glenn Kinley of WCIA. “You guys create more damn narratives that are full of s**t, but that's what he does. That's what he does. So I mean, that's why he's been, he's on draft boards. He's, I mean, he's a big, you can shoot the cover off of it.”

While the coach also pointed out that Ivisic missed significant practice time after having his tonsils removed and battling strep throat.

“I felt bad for him because he had 16 days of no practice with his tonsils out and strep throat before that. No one [in our locker room] has ever doubted Tomi…this team with this balance, the way what teams want to cover us they gave us that shot,” coach Underwood added.

Illinois’ offensive depth has been both a strength and a challenge this season. With multiple scorers capable of taking over any night, touches for Ivisic had fluctuated. Through the first 16 games, the Illini rarely made a concerted effort to funnel offense through the 7-foot-1 big man, and that changed in Evanston.

Illinois made a clear emphasis on getting Ivisic involved early, and the response was immediate. He finished with 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting, hit four three-pointers, and grabbed seven rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. His engagement was noticeable beyond scoring, anchoring the defense and controlling the paint when Northwestern attempted to rally.

Ivisic scored 14 of his points after halftime, including three of his four triples, and delivered timely baskets during a crucial second-half run that helped Illinois regain control. His confidence was evident, as was the trust from teammates who repeatedly looked to him when defenses collapsed.

Illinois doesn’t need to overhaul its offense to unlock Ivisic’s value. Simply prioritizing him when matchups allow, without disrupting flow, adds another dangerous layer to an already elite attack. If this performance marks a turning point, Underwood’s blunt defense of his center may soon look prophetic.